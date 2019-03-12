Share:

LAHORE-A fake lawyer Mazhar Abbas will be presented before the judicial magistrate on Wednesday (today) following registration of a criminal case against him.

The Civil Lines Police Station had on January 10 registered a criminal case against Mazhar Abbas Nandhla for committing fraud by posing himself an advocate fraudulently.

The case was registered on the written complaint by Secretary Punjab Bar Council Mr Khalil Jabran. The accused Mazhar Abbas will be presented before the Judicial Magistrate Nadeem Ahmad on Wednesday (today). Currently he is in police custody on judicial remand.

According to details, the Anti-Corruption Committee of Punjab Bar Council after receiving numerous complaints against Mazhar Abbas conducted an inquiry into the matter. As per committee’s findings, Mazhar Abbas, a resident of Multan, was doing illegal practice in courts on the basis of a fake L.L.B degree.

Punjab Bar Council’s anti-Corruption Committee referred the case to police under relevant provisions of PPC read with section 58 of the Legal Practitioners and Bar Council’s Act, 1973.