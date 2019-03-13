Share:

LAHORE - FG Polo Team/Master Paints and Dascon Construction/Artema Medical won the opening day matches of the Capital Smart City Polo Cup 2019 played here at Lahore Polo Club ground on Tuesday.

In the first match of the day, FG Polo Team/Master Paints toppled BBJ Pipes by 9-5. From the winning side, Hissam Ali Hyder slammed in superb seven goals while Farooq Amin Sufi and Abbas Mukhtar struck one goal apiece. From the losing side, Ahmed Nawaz Tiwana and Agha Hashim Kamal banged in a brace while Ahmed Zubair Butt converted one goal.

BBJ Pipes made a good start by scoring two goals to take 2-0 lead in the first chukker but FG Polo Team/Master Paints bounced back well and smashed in two goals to level the score at 2-2 in the second chukker. FG Polo Team/Master Paints showed aggression in the third chukker and hammered a hat-trick to take 5-2 lead but BBJ Pipes also converted one to finish the chukker at 5-3.

The highly-charged fourth and last chukker saw both the teams giving tough time to each other but FG Polo Team/Master Paints prevailed over their opponents and managed to score four goals as against two by BBJ Pipes to win the match by 9-5. Saqib Khan Khakwani and Martin Fewster were field umpires.

In the second match of the day, Dascon Construction/Artema Medical outpaced Master Paints Black by 7-5. Hamza Mawaz Khan emerged as hero of the day as he hammered all the seven goals from the winning side while from the losing side, Raja Temur Nadeem converted two goals and Ahmed Ali Tiwana, Sufi M Amir and Sufi M Haroon contributed with one goal apiece.

Master Paints Black started the match with a field goal to take 1-0 lead in the first chukker. But DCC/Artema Medical fought back well in the second chukker and fired in fabulous five goals through Hamza to take a healthy 5-1 lead. Both the sides scored one goal apiece in the third chukker to make it 6-2. In the fourth and last chukker, though Master Paints Black made a strong comeback and managed to score a hat-trick to make it 6-5 but DCC/Artema Medical once again showed their class and smashed in the last goal in the dying moments of the match to win it by 7-5.

Today (Wednesday), two more matches will be decided as BBJ Pipes will take on Master Paints Black in the first match at 3:00 pm while FG Polo Team/Master Paints will vie against Dascon Construction/Artema Medical in the second match at 4:00 pm.