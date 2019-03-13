Share:

LAHORE - Laughter is the best medicine, as they say. It transpired yesterday that Punjab lawmakers also believe in it more than anything else.

It was a Private Members Day which comes every Tuesday when the Assembly is in session. The House would not take up any official business this day.

The legislators thought of having some fun at the Assembly floor when the House had disposed of most of its routine business. So, they took some time out of the Zero Hour and virtually converted it into a ‘Fun Hour.’

Waris Kallu of the PML-N was the figure of fun for the second consecutive day. He was ‘vulnerable’ in the House in the absence of Speaker Parvez Elahi who had left the podium after conducting the Question Hour. Ordinarily, the Speaker takes good care of Mr Kallu and his Assembly business. He would never deny the Assembly floor to the PML-N legislator.

The Treasury Benches sometimes feel jealous of this special treatment meted out to Waris Kallu.

Momina Waheed stood on point of order from the Treasury Benches to express her disapproval of the remarks made by the PML-N legislator from Khushab during the last sitting.

Mr Kallu had on Monday labelled the PTI legislators a new “class” of politicians having no tolerance for dissent. She also demanded of the PML-N lawmaker to apologise over his statement.

But it was just for a laugh though she chided him for his remarks. In the meanwhile, the House echoed with the slogan: “Go Kallu Go”. Kallu wanted to respond but the Treasury benches were not ready to listen.

This was despite the fact that Deputy Speaker Sardar Dost Mazari had given him the floor.

An otherwise sober face in the Assembly, Law Minister Raja Basharat was also in a mood to have his share of fun on Private Members Day. He made a pun by repeating a slogan which ironically rose from the Opposition benches yesterday at the time when Kallu was taking on Prosecution Minister Ch Zaheeruddin Ahmad.

“Kallu tairay khoon se inqalab aae ga” (Your blood would not go waste: it will bring about a revolution). “Sir, I pray this happens soon as desired by the Opposition benches”, the Minister said in his tongue in cheek remark.

A senior Parliamentarian from Bakkhar, Saeed Akbar Niwani rose from his seat in the Treasury benches to add some more fun to the already comical atmosphere.

“Mr Speaker, I disagree with the Law Minister. First of all, we don’t want any revolution which comes out of Kallu sab’s blood. Secondly, if it does come, it would not be a revolution but some horrific thing. So, we would be better off if such a revolution does not come at all”, he said with a mischievous smile on his face. The House burst into laughter.

Paradoxically, the Opposition benches seemed equally amused in the lively environment. It was now their turn to make fun of their colleague.

Muhammad Ahmad Khan of the PML-N commented: “Mr Speaker, I have read in Kallu’s eyes that he still wants the revolution to come [out of his blood] because he knows the very basis on which it would come”.

Kallu tried to laugh off these remarks, but he seemed badly hurt from inside. “Kallu’s revolution will be bloody”, he punched in the air as the Chair adjourned the sitting till Thursday amid loud resonance of laughter echoing all around.

Resolution

Punjab Assembly on Tuesday passed a unanimous resolution commending the bravery and fighting spirit of two PAF pilots, Nauman Ali Khan and Hassan Siddiqui, who shot down two Indian fighter jets last month.