Share:

LAHORE - The 104th annual sports gala of Government Diyal Singh College Lahore concluded here at the college ground with DPI Colleges Prof Chaudhry Jahangir Ahmad gracing the concluding ceremony as chief guest.

The main event of the final day was a tug-of-war competition between chief guest team and Principal team, which was won by chief guest team. In the end, Prof Ch Jahangir and Principal Prof Naeem Akbar Yasin gave away prizes to the winners.