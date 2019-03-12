Share:

ISLAMABAD-Ministry of National Health Services, Regulations and Coordination will build more basic health units in union councils of the capital.

A statement said that the ministry had held consultation with local bodies’ representatives to launch the scheme.

In this connection, the Federal Minister of NHSR&C Amir Mehmood Kiani held a meeting with chairmen of the union councils in Islamabad. Objective of the meeting was not only to brief them on the new developments in the district health system but also to get views and suggestions of the peoples’ representatives, the statement said.

Kiani told the meeting that the Prime Minister had issued instructions that each union council of the capital should have at least one health facility and for this, 2 more RHCs and 9 BHUs would be built in coming years in the rural areas of Islamabad.

He also told the meeting that a comprehensive primary health care system would be developed for the district to ensure timely availability of health services at doorstep of communities, including recruitment of 600 more LHWs.

Scope of services in hospitals is also being upgraded along with building of Islamabad General Hospital at Tarlai, construction of new building of Poly Clinic and expansion of National Institute of Rehabilitative Medicine, the statement added.

MNA of Islamabad Ali Awan stated: “I am thankful to the federal minister for arranging the meeting with the UC chairmen and that plan presented by the Minister was ambitious having an excellent opportunity for the people of Islamabad to improve their health outcomes”.

Kiani said that the health ministry had already inaugurated Model Centre for Infectious Diseases Control in Islamabad Capital Tertiary (ICT) on March 2.

The centre is called a model centre because it will be dedicated for screening, testing and treatment of hepatitis C patients with integration of other infectious diseases like Tuberculosis (TB), he said.

The centre has been established in federal government’s Civil Surgeon Dispensary at G-7/3. The minister said that it would be an innovative centre because for the first time, the underserved population (almost 100,000 individuals) living in the slums of ICT would be screened for Hepatitis C and TB at their doorstep and those found positive would be referred to this centre for free of cost testing, treatment and follow up.