SHIKARPUR - All the dues of retired government employees including commutation, GP Fund, Pension and other benefits will be paid within a single day.

In this regard government of Sindh has taken great imitative to establish Sindh Pension Centres across Sindh so that retired employees could be facilitated and advised the all government departments to complete all necessary formalities of retiring employee before six months earlier.

This was said by Ghufran Memon, the Accountant General Sindh, during a ceremony arranged at District Accounts Office Shikarpur to inaugurate Sindh Pension Centre, here on Tuesday.

Mr Memon further said that there are almost 13000 employees from them sixty employees have been retiring in a month and it is not big figure to facilitate the retired employees he however acclaimed the efforts of Mr Burhan Hyder Lodhi and his team to reach up to the mark.

Also, I have assumed the charge as AG for four months and during aforesaid period he has introduced Sindh Pension Centre and this is third one in Shikarpur before this on same day he has inaugurated Sindh Pension Centres at Qambar-Shahdadkot and Kashmore-Kandhkot district accounts offices.

he however informed the government employees who are near to retire that complete their retirement documents besides he warned that if he found any delay in giving benefits to retired employees strict action would be taken against concerned District Office for the betterment of the retired employees.

He was experienced a case of retired employee whose benefits transferred in his account within seven minutes.

Burhan Hyder Lodhi also spoke and expressed his pleasure for establishing Sindh Pension Centre in Shikarpur.

The Deputy Accountant Generals Abdul Majid and Saleem Ahmed Shaikh were also present in the program.

Besides, Rahim Bakhsh Maitlo, the Deputy Commissioner Shikarpur also spoke and vowed he would issue a letter to line departments to complete all requisite documentation at least six month earlier before retiring an employee.

District Accounts Officer Akbar Soomro, Accountant Sajjad Shaikh, Mazhar Panhwar, Bashir Phulpoto, Rasool Bux Shaikh, Zeeshan Abro, Shah Fahad, Muhammad Hashim, Ayaz Jamali, and other employees of concerned office were also vowed that who would also play their part to facilitate the government employees’ especially retired employees.