Islamabad - Special Adviser to Prime Minister on Political Affairs said yesterday that PTI government was setting up the ministry of poverty alleviation, a programme called Ehsaas, for benefit of the poor.

“The ruling class has created a society for itself which protects its own socio-economic interests that ignores the poor. I believe that present economic, political and social system in Pakistan does not offer solution to the problems it has created,” Said Naeemul Haque, Special Adviser to PM while addressing 13th Citi-PPAF Micro Entrepreneurship Awards Ceremony.

He said, “We want to completely change the face of our society. We know the poor have been denied the benefits of the wealth. We are setting up the ministry of poverty alleviation, a programme called Ehsaas, for the benefit of the poor.”

The ceremony was held to celebrate outstanding micro entrepreneurs across Pakistan, equip them to expand their businesses, and raise awareness of the impact of small businesses on communities and economies.