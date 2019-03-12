Share:

KARACHI-Hina Rathore has opened her first fashion brand store in Karachi. Models wearing Hina Rathore designs performed a fashion walk at the launch showcasing the amazing designs of the brand.

The event was attended by Who’s who of fashion industry, socialites, celebrities and media fraternity. The first collection that was showcased at the event was titled ‘Khuld’, which in Arabic means Paradise.

Hina Rathore started her brand back in 2012 where she introduced her designs with stylish cuts in the market. Hina has participated in numerous local and international events and exhibitions. Hina Rathore’s first event was at Ensembles back in the days, and recently she showed her collections in last year’s Eid souk exhibition as well.

At the launch, Hina says, “My brand’s motive is to make today’s women feel strong and confident in her own skin. We focus on enhancing the already beautiful woman of today by styling them with grace. The main focus for the brand is to work with stylish cuts and keeping the essence of the fabric alive.”