Inspector General of Police Islamabad (IGP) Muhammad Aamir Zulfiqar Khan has directed all police officers to ensure foolproof security arrangements, on the occasion of 23rd March, Pakistan Day Parade of armed forces.

Presiding over a high level meeting which was attended by DIG (Security) Waqar Ahmad Chohan, DIG (Headquarters) Sarfraz Ahmad Falki, DIG (Operations) Waqar Ud Din Syed, SSP (CTF) Syed Muhammad Amin Bukhari, SSP (Security) Muhammad Suleman, SSP (Headquarters) Irfan Tariq, SSP (ITP) Farrukh Rasheed, AIG (Operations) Sardar Ghias Gul Addl.

SP Hasam Bin Iqbal, the IGP made clear instructions that no shortcoming in the security arrangements would be tolerated. During meeting IGP directed that Intelligence Based Operations (IBOs) should be continued in the premises of Parade Avenue in particular, while the rest of outermost cordon areas in general.

Hotels, motels, rest houses and madaris must be checked out on daily basis. In this regard, DIG (Security) and DIG (Operations) have already been directed to review overall security plan for upcoming event.

As per directions of IGP Islamabad security survey has been completed and further efforts underway to plug any loophole in order to make it foolproof.

IGP Islamabad has given explicit directions to DIG (Operations) for strict crackdown against kite flying in the backdrop of forthcoming Pakistan Day Parade. Moreover, he has directed DIG (Operations) to initiate crackdown against drugs and land mafia afresh.