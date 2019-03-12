Share:

LAHORE-Islamabad Inspector General of Police (IGP) Muhammad Aamir Zulifqar has appealed the parents to demonstrate more responsibility for proper upbringing of their children and ensure vigilant eye on their routine affairs to keep them away from various social evils. He stated this while addressing an awareness session against use of drugs held by Islamabad Police in collaboration with International School of Choueifat, Johar Town in Lahore.

The session was attended by AIG (Operations) Sardar Ghias Gul, SP (Industrial Area) Madam Sumera, parents, teachers and students. This function was arranged by International School of Choueifat Director Margo Abdel Aziz.

Mrs Perveen Sarwar, wife of Governor Punjab, was the Guest of honour. Academicians, psychiatrist doctor, media journalists also graced the occasion.

The IGP in his speech spoke about the importance of this campaign and asked the parents teachers and school administration to play their role in educating their children.

The IGP Islamabad maintained that as per direction of prime minister, he had initiated a vigorous campaign against drug and land mafia since assumption of his charge.

He particularly mentioned and advised the parents not to give such a space to their children, where they could end up in an irreversible situation. He also asked the parents to shoulder their responsibility in a responsible manner and not to give huge amount of pocket money, which could drive their children to be involved in such sort of activity.

Mrs Perveen Sarwar particularly thanked IGP Islamabad for making this campaign, a success story. She dilated upon strict enforcement stoppage of cultivation of poppy forms and shutting of such premises being used for drug supplier etc.

The IGP was highly appreciated by Director of Choueifat School Mrs Margo Abdel Aziz.

International School of Choueifat Director Margo Abdel Aziz presents a shield to Islamabad IGP Aamir Zulifqar.