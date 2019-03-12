Share:

ISLAMABAD- International Islamic University Islamabad has launched ‘Green and Clean’ campaign under which as many as 5,000 saplings will be planted in the premises of the university.

The campaign was formally launched by the IIUI President Dr Ahmed Yousif Ahmed Al Draiweesh by planting a sapling in the university.

Speaking on the occasion, IIUI President Dr Yousif said that friendly environment measures were need of the time in the country as well as in the region to mitigate the impacts of climate change.

He stressed the need for initiating an awareness campaign among the masses regarding importance of planting trees. In his address, Chairman Department of Environmental Sciences, Dr Ibrar Shinwari, said that they had to sprout only environment-friendly trees.

He also presented a chart consisting of saplings planted in the varsity. He further said that they had to create awareness and knowledge among the people about the significance of trees.