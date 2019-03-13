Share:

ISLAMABAD - Prime Minister Imran Khan said Tuesday that steps were being taken to ensure business friendly environment to the foreign investors and improving ease of doing business in the country.

He was talking to a delegation of Mitsubishi Corporation led by its Chief Executive Kimihide Ando here.

Talking on the occasion, Kimihide Ando said that the company is encouraged by the business friendly policies of the present government and intends to further strengthen its footprint especially in meeting energy requirements of the country.

He also conveyed to the Prime Minister that the Government of Japan has decided to increase its engagement with Pakistan and support Japanese companies in increasing investment in Pakistan.

Kimihide Ando also briefed the Prime Minister about long association of Mitsubishi Corporation with Pakistan spanning over six decades undertaking profitable business ventures in the country.

The Prime Minister welcomed the decision of Japanese Government and the interest of Mitsubishi Corporation regarding exploration of greater business opportunities in Pakistan.

Advisor to Prime Minister Abdul Razzak Dawood, Chairman Energy Task Force Nadeem Babar and senior officials were also present on the occasion.

Meanwhile, Defence Minister Pervez Khattak called on Prime Minister Imran Khan here yesterday. During the meeting they discussed the matters of mutual interest, an official statement said.

APP adds: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Tuesday, terming the existing taxation system unjust, called for its reformation besides enhancing the tax net to achieve durable economic progress.

Chairing a meeting to discuss the revenue collection and enhancing the tax base, the Prime Minister viewed that taxation statistics and system in vogue could in no way support the national economy, a PM Office statement said.

The meeting was attended by Finance Minister Asad Umar, Minister of State for Revenue Hammad Azhar, Special Assistant to PM Naeemul Haq, Chairmen of Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) and NADRA and renowned tax and economic experts including Syed Javed, Abdullah Yousuf, Dr Ikramul Haq, Rashid Khan, Masood Naqvi, Abid Sha’ban and Ashfaq Tola.

The meeting discussed various proposals to increase the revenue and tax base, develop tax collection on modern lines, use of technology and bring about reforms in FBR.

The Prime Minister said that under the prevailing system, the poor had to pay taxes more than their financial capacity and called for bringing the non-tax payers under the tax net.

The Prime Minister said that the reformation of taxation system and increasing the tax base were part of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s manifesto.

He also advocated the reforms in FBR to revive the trust of tax-payers in the taxation system.