ANKARA (AA) The International Organization for Migration (IOM) appealed to the international community Tuesday for $207 million so it can continue providing humanitarian aid to refugees in Syria and across the region as the conflict enters its ninth year.

The funds will allow IOM to support more than 1.8 million people in Syria and neighboring countries this year through the Humanitarian Response Plan for Syria and the Syria Regional Refugee and Resilience Plan, it said in a statement. IOM will offer shelter, site management and water and sanitation, protection and psychosocial support as well as core relief items such as blankets, kitchen sets, solar lamps and other materials with the funds received from this year’s appeal.

“IOM has been steadfast in its commitment to assisting a Syrian civilian population that is still struggling to overcome the impact of the conflict,” said Mohammed Abdiker, IOM’s director of operations and emergencies.

“Even as short-term prospects for recovery remain grim, the international community must continue to focus on saving lives and supporting the host countries that have generously offered public services, protection and safety to millions over eight years,” he added.

According to the latest IOM figures, 5.7 million people remain displaced within Syria while there are also over 5.6 million registered Syrian refugees, including 2.6 million children. In addition, 1.1 million people are living in UN-designated hard-to-reach areas.

“While nearly 1.3 million Syrians, mostly internally displaced, returned home in 2018, an estimated 1.4 million people were newly displaced in the same period,” said IOM.

“IOM assisted in 2018 nearly 650,000 Syrian and host country citizens in Jordan, Egypt, Lebanon, Turkey and Iraq.”