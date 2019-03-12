Share:

ISLAMABAD -Emergency and Disaster Management Directorate of Metropolitan Corporation Islamabad in collaboration with Capital Club Pakistan will organise 3-day Islamabad Lifestyle Exhibition with the fire and rescue awareness campaign from March 15 at F-9 Park. The family gala and lifestyle exhibition will be attended by families, children, foodies and youth.

The officials of Emergency and Disaster Management Directorate of MCI will establish special stalls at the exhibition to create awareness about fire and rescue.

Famous artists including Sameer Sohail, Ayaan Khan, Waleed Shabir and Ali Hasan will also perform in the exhibition.