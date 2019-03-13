Share:

AMMAN - The Jordan Atomic Energy Commission said on Monday that Saudi Arabia has started a programme to train its staff and cadres in Jordan in uranium mining.

Under the one-year programme, which is conducted in cooperation with the Jordanian Atomic Energy Commission and Jordanian Uranium Mining Company, Saudis will be trained in exploring uranium ore, developing uranium oxide and feasibility study. The first batch of Saudi trainees includes 13 specialists, the commission said in a statement obtained by Xinhua.

In 2017, Jordan and Saudi Arabia signed agreements on cooperation in uranium exploration and a joint feasibility study into the construction of two small modular reactors (SMRs) in Jordan.

Saudi Arabia and Jordan also signed a nuclear cooperation agreement in January 2014. Jordan is working on a national program to create nuclear reactors for power generation and has launched a major nuclear research reactor that benefits the Middle East.