LOS ANGELES- Kerry Katona wishes she had her own reality show.

The 38-year-old singer believes a fly-on-the-wall programme in her home would keep the nation entertained because she and her children, Molly, 17, Lilly-Sue, 16, Heidi, 11, Max, 10, and four-year-old Dylan-Jorge are very funny. She wrote in her column for new! magazine: ‘’It’s a shame we haven’t got our own reality show as the nation would be so entertained by us. ‘’The banter between me and the girls is brilliant, not to mention the arguments.’Lilly’s being a typical teen at the minute - her attitude stinks. She can’t even take five minutes to empty the dishwasher.

‘’It’s not all fun and games - it’s hard work being a single mum.’’ Kerry’s oldest daughter made an appearance on ‘Celebs Go Dating’ - which is helping the former Atomic Kitten star look for love again.