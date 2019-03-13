Share:

DOHA - After 16 days of discussions, US and Taliban negotiators have wrapped up their longest round of talks yet hailing progress on some key issues - but without producing a major breakthrough.

In separate statements released on Tuesday, both Taliban and US officials said the marathon negotiations in Qatar produced developments on the withdrawal of US troops and security issues related to any pullout by Washington.

Zalmay Khalilzad, the US peace envoy for Afghanistan, said the talks had "improved" the conditions for peace in the country. "Peace requires agreement on four issues: counter-terrorism assurances, troop withdrawal, intra-Afghan dialogue, and a comprehensive ceasefire. In January talks, we agreed in principle on these four elements," Khalilzad said in a series of tweets, after the conclusion of the talks in Doha. "We're now 'agreed in draft' on the first two," he added.

A spokesperson for the Taliban, meanwhile, said progress was achieved on the issue of withdrawal of all foreign forces from Afghanistan and US-sought assurances over the future of security in the country in the event of a troop withdrawal.

Al Jazeera's said that there was "no breakthrough" but "no breakdown either". "This is significant because of the scale of these talks - these are the most important talks that have taken place during 18 years of war," the channel added.