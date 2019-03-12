Share:

ISLAMABAD- National Institute of Folk and Traditional Heritage (Lok Virsa) would organise weekly music classes from March 16.

“This time we will focus on instruments including bansari, rubab, tabla, sitar and harmonium. Classes for all instruments will run concurrently on weekends” the organisers said.

Lok Virsa officials said that the music classes would be held for all the courses during the weekends on Saturdays and Sundays at different timings.

The youngsters and students can register themselves to take part in the course being conducted by the renowned music artists.

The music classes are an effort to promote folk music and bring back creative space to the community, the organisers said.