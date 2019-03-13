Share:

Malaysian Prime Minister Dr Mahathir Mohamad will be the chief guest at the Pakistan Day parade on March 23, the head of the military's media wing Major General Asif Ghafoor said on Wednesday.

A parade is being held on March 23 to mark Pakistan Day, the director general of the Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) said.

"Guests include Defence Minister Azerbaijan, COAS Bahrain and govt officials from Oman. Various contingents from Azerbaijan, Bahrain, China, Saudi Arabia, Sri Lanka and Turkey will participate in parade," he added.

The slogan of the parade will be "Pakistan Zindabad", according to Major General Ghafoor.

DG ISPR further said, "Contingents of troops of Azerbaijan and Saudi Arabia will participate in the parade while paratroopers from Azerbaijan , Bahrain, Saudi Arabia and Sri Lanka will take part in free-fall jumps."

Turkey's F-16 and China's J-10 jets will put up an aerial display, he added.

During his visit to Malaysia in November last year, Prime Minister Imran Khan had invited Dr Mahathir to visit Pakistan as chief guest on Pakistan Day which falls on March 23. Mahathir Mohammad had accepted the invitation.