Share:

SIALKOT- Police on Tuesday registered a case against a Christian man accused of blasphemy in Badiana, Pasrur Tehsil.

According to the FIR (No.68/2019) registered with the Badiana Police Station on the complaint of cleric Hafiz Mudassar under Section 295-C of the Pakistan Penal Code (PPC), the accused said something derogatory against Prophet Muhammad (peace be upon him) publically in Badiana.