LAHORE -In what appeared to be another incident of honour killing, a man slaughtered his 25-year-old at a village house in Manga Mandi on Tuesday.

The alleged killer reached the police station and courted his arrest. The body was moved to the morgue for an autopsy. The police also registered a murder case against the husband on the complaint of a relative of the deceased and launched the investigation.

The alleged killer was identified by police as Bashir Ahmad, a resident of Tabal Saraey Village.

An official at the Manga Mandi police station told The Nation that they also seized a large knife from the suspect. During interrogation, the accused confessed to murdering his wife stating that she had developed relationship with another man. The body was lying on the floor in a pool of blood as police entered the house, the official said. “The killer slit open the throat of his wife with a sharp knife. As a result, the woman died on the spot because of excessive bleeding,” the police official added.

A relative of the deceased told the police that the relations between the couple were not cordial and they frequently used to clash over domestic disputes. The police were investigating the killing. The latest incident of honour killing was reported by police in the same Manga Mandi area where an eighteen-year-old girl was shot dead by her relatives in the name of honour almost one month ago.

Shama Bibi was shot dead by her brother at their house in Manga Mandi on February 13. The police arrested her father and brother after registering a murder case.

Police release report on search operations

Lahore Police Tuesday released a detailed report regarding the search operations conducted during the current year in the metropolis as part of the security strategy.

A police spokesman said that the city police conducted at least 1,361 search operations and checked as many as 514 hotels, 10 guesthouses, 8 hostels, 91 educational institutions, 6 bus stands, 5 warehouses, 265 shops, 136 churches, and 66 Madaris during these search operations in different areas of the city.

Police also checked 27418 houses, 5302 tenants and around 83,000 other persons. Action was taken against 258 persons according to National Action Plan for incomplete documents. Similarly, police arrested 132 persons for violation of Tenants Act. The police, during the search operations, also arrested several people for violating the Foreigners Act, and Arms Act.

Also, police arrested six people from a gambling den. Five Proclaimed Offenders were also arrested by police during the security operations. Police checked as many as 94,019 vehicles and 271,095 motorcycles on the entry and exit points of the city during snap checking.

At least 76 vehicles and 30169 motor bikes were impounded by police. Lahore Police also registered 95 cases for violation of Arms Act, 4 for narcotics, 23 for One-Wheeling, 232 for fake number plates and 5 FIRs were filed for violation of green number plates.