HANOI - The Civil Aviation Authority of Vietnam said on Tuesday it would not license Boeing 737 Max aircraft in the country after the two deadly crashes in the world within five months that left no survivors, local media reported on Tuesday.

“We will not be reviewing licences for the use of the series until the causes for the crashes are identified and the U.S. Federal Aviation Administration takes proper remedying measures,” the authority’s chief, Dinh Viet Thang, was quoted by daily newspaper Tien Phong (Pioneer) as reporting on Tuesday.

Currently, no Vietnamese airlines are using the aircraft, Thang noted, adding that their common airplanes in use include Airbus’ A350-900, A320, A312 and Boeing’s 787-9 Dreamliner and 747.

In February, Vietnamese budget carrier VietJet Air placed an order for 100 Boeing 737 Max jets totaling 12.7 billion U.S. dollars, including 80 airplanes of 737 Max 10 series and 20 of Max 8.

It was the second crash of the new aircraft after one operated by Indonesia’s Lion Air crashed in October last year, just 13 minutes after taking off from the Indonesian capital of Jakarta, killing all 189 people on board. Ethiopia also announced a complete grounding of the Boeing 737 Max 8 fleet.

China Tuesday said that it would resume operations of Boeing 737 Max8 after getting guarantee of security of the aircraft and confirmation that there was no risk to the security of passengers. “China Civil Aviation Authority will remain in touch with the US authorities and the Boeing company in this regard,”

Chinese foreign ministry’s spokesperson Lu Kang said during his routine briefing held here.

When asked as to how long it would take to resume operations, he said, “We don’t have a timetable yet.”

The spokesperson pointed out that not only China but many other countries were also grounding commercial operation of this aircraft. It may be mentioned that a number of countries have grounded Boeing’s 737 Max8 medium-haul workhorse jet in response to an Ethiopian Airlines crash that killed all 157 people on board.

The Nairobi-bound plane was the same type as the Indonesian Lion Air jet that crashed in October, killing 189 passengers and crew -- with some detecting similarities between the two accidents. There are some 350 of the 737 Max planes currently in service around the world and while some countries and airlines have opted to ground the planes, others are continuing to fly the aircraft pending an investigation into the crash and possible guidance from Boeing itself.

Norwegian Air Shuttle says it has grounded its Boeing 737 Max 8 aircraft on recommendation from European aviation authorities after Sunday’s Ethiopian Airlines crash.

The Norwegian carrier has 18 of the planes. Tomas Hesthammer, the low-cost carrier’s acting chief operating officer, says that “the safety and security of our customers and colleagues will never be compromised, and once authorities advise to cease operations we will of course comply.” A growing number of airlines and countries around the world have grounded the planes.

Malaysian authorities say all flights by Boeing 737 Max 8 aircraft into and out of the country have been suspended following two fatal crashes involving the jet in less than five months.

The Civil Aviation Authority said in a short statement Tuesday that no Malaysian carriers operate the Max 8, but that foreign airlines are banned from flying the plane in Malaysia, and from transiting in the country, until further notice.

A number of airlines and countries around the world have grounded the planes after a fatal crash in Ethiopia on Sunday and one in Indonesia last year.

Civil aviation authorities in the United Arab Emirates say they have joined U.S. authorities and Boeing “to investigate and collect data” regarding the crash of an Ethiopian Airlines jetliner.

The General Civil Aviation Authority made the announcement Tuesday via the Emirates’ state-run WAM news agency.

It comes as neighboring Oman says it will “temporarily suspend” all Boeing 737 Max aircraft at its airports.

The UAE’s aviation authority says it also contacted Ethiopian Airlines and Chinese authorities.

The statement adds that “the GCAA will not be reluctant to ground the UAE-registered Boeing 737 Max fleet, if required, to ensure the highest standard of aviation safety is achieved.”

The Dubai government-owned carrier FlyDubai uses the 737 Max on its flights.