ISLAMABAD -The National Highways and Motorway Police reunited a 10-year-old boy with his parents in Tarnol area on Tuesday.

According to a statement, the NH&MP officers Inspector Ghulam Khizir and Sub-Inspector Nawaz while on routine patrolling duty found the boy identified as Hassan.

During initial investigation, the boy told that he could only remember of his relatives residing in Tarnol.

The NH&MP officers took the boy in custody and the child was brought to his relatives who said that the child was native resident of Gujranwala.

His father, Nisar, was contacted on phone. After fulfilling formalities in the presence of eyewitnesses, the child was reunited with his father.

The DIG N-5 North Zone Alam Khan Shinwari appreciated the efforts of the officers and expected the same enthusiasms by all the officers of N-5 North Zone in discharge of their official obligations.