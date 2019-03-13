Share:

ISLAMABAD - Standing committee on National Food Security and Research has asked the government to initiate immediate measures to address the present state of potato crop. The Committee suggested that the Pakistan Agricultural Storage and Services Corporation (PASSCO) should be mandated to intervene and procure potatoes from the farmers otherwise sowing of next crops would not be possible for them.

The Committee met under the chairmanship of Rao Muhammad Ajmal Khan and was informed that the government, sensing gravity of the situation, activated its Commercial representatives in Russian Federation and Central Asian States and secured export orders worth 1.6 million tons of potatoes.

Secretary Ministry of Food security further informed that the federal government was cognizant of the plight of agriculture sector, but after the devolution agriculture was a subject of provinces.

The committee was of the view that PASSCO should be mandated to intervene in order to support the farmers. Later the Managing Director PASSCO said his company is responsible for the food security at national level by maintaining strategic reserves of wheat and other specific products. He further informed that PASSCO had been procuring wheat from the notified areas as per targets set up by the federal government. The Committee directed Corporation to enhance its wheat storage capacity in different areas apart from construct of cold storage especially in the potato growing areas for assistance to the farmers.

The committee also recommended for release of required funds to PASSCO to meet its infrastructure development requirements.

The committee directed NARC to extend assistance to olive growers in Balochistan. The Committee decided to have a detailed briefing on PARC and NARC in its next meeting. The Committee also decided to meet Prime Minister of Pakistan to apprise him about the plight of agriculture sector.