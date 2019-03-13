Share:

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan on Tuesday denounced the killing of eight Pakistani tribesmen in Afghanistan’s Paktika province, the Foreign Office spokesperson said.

In a tweet, Dr Mohammad Faisal said: “Pakistan condemns the killing of eight innocent Pakistani tribesmen, in Paktika, Afghanistan, by Afghan security forces.”

It may be recalled that, Superintendent of Police (SP) Tahir Khan Dawar, who was kidnapped from Islamabad’s G-10/4 area on October 26, was murdered in Afghanistan as his tortured body was found in Dur Baba district of Nangarhar province.