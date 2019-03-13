Share:

ISLAMABAD - National Assembly Standing Committee on Inter Provincial Coordination (IPC) Tuesday took serious notice of Indian cricket team’s political gesture of wearing soldier’s caps during the ODI match against Australia and decided to write a letter to ICC to ban Indian team.

The important meeting was held here at PSB committee room under the chair of chairman Agha Hassan Baloch. Member Iqbal Muhammad Khan pointed out towards Indian cricket team’s unethical gesture of using military caps and bringing politics into sports. He was off the view that the ICC has always set double standards and shown tilt towards the BCCI as in the past, when South Africa’s Imran Tanir supported a cause, he was treated very harshly by the ICC.

“We always gave India very positive message of peace but in return, they never responded positively. We demand the ICC chairman of responding in the same fashion, which they had done in Imran Tahir’s case,” Agha said and added: “We will write a letter to the ICC and demand them of imposing hefty sanctions against the BCCI.”

Agha also said that in the next meeting of the committee, they will invite Pakistan Hockey Federation (PHF) President and Secretary. “Hockey is our national game, but it is in shambles. We will issue directives to conduct audit of PHF funds. The government must focus on other sports as well, so that the other athletes may get the facilities, which the cricketers enjoy.

“We will invite the heads of cricket, squash and other sports. We have taken this task to uplift standard of sports in the country and we will ensure the best suggestions/recommendations of committee members be implemented in true letter and spirit,” he added.

Gul Zafar Khan said sports complexes should be constructed in tribal areas. Raseed Ahmed Khan said, if funds are not released, the desired results can never be gained. IPC Secretary Akbar Durrani said Narowal Complex case is with NAB.

“We have spent a whopping Rs 2.5 billion on that project, which is yet to be completed and they demand further Rs 7 billion. The complex should either be privatised or handed over to the federations.”