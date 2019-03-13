Share:

Minister for Information and Broadcasting Fawad Chaudhry has said Pakistan is a safe country for sports.

Addressing a ceremony in Islamabad on Wednesday, he said sports are necessary for the establishment of a healthy society. He said sports are essential for a healthy Pakistan. He said sports also help in formulating a healthy society.

Information Minister said Pakistani players won several national and international events in the past including 1992 Cricket World Cup.

Chaudhry Fawad Hussain said playgrounds will be established at Tehsil and Union levels for the promotion of sports at the grass root level. He asked the parents, teachers and other segments of society to help their children to come to playgrounds instead of spending times before the screen.

He called for the inclusion of women in sports at a higher level.

Talking to media after the ceremony, the minister said sports activities are being restored throughout the country.

He said PSL was revived due to successes in the war against terrorism.

The information minister said implementation of the National Action Plan against terrorism is underway to completely eliminate the scourge of terrorism.