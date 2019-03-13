Share:

"It is time to win an important game. We haven't beaten one of the great international teams at home for a while," Bayern Munich captain Manuel Neuer said in advance of the second leg of the Champions League round of 16 tie against Liverpool this Wednesday evening.

The 33-year-old German international said crossing swords with the Premier League outfit and their German coach Jurgen Klopp feels like a final after the goalless draw in the first leg. The goalkeeper promised his side would deliver a tough fight and go beyond their limits: "Our arena will burn that evening."

Having to replace the suspended duo of striker Thomas Muller and right-back Joshua Kimmich and the injured Arjen Robben, coach Niko Kovac is convinced "we can count on the support of 70,000 people we won't ever forget."

Kovac said he feels a particular determination around his team to survive this landmark game. Passion and desire are back, the 47-year-old claimed.

While Kovac puzzles over his best starting XI, Colombia's James Rodriguez has challenged his teammates to deliver a perfect game. "We need this to proceed to the next round," the midfielder emphasized. James plays a vital role in Bayern's tactics, as he supplies the deadly passes for Bayern's attacking trio of Frank Ribery, Serge Gnabry and Robert Lewandowski.

"That is a perfect game for Franck Ribery. He can leave his mark, and everyone will remember his name when talking about the match," Kovac stated.

French international Kingsley Coman just returned from an injury-enforced lay-off and is said to be a candidate for the subs' bench.

Kovac revealed that the team would have to be wary of their opponents' attacking prowess. "We know about Liverpool's power. They are the best side when it comes to the reverse game and counter attacks." Kovac added that his team would have to be efficient when taking chances, saying that Wednesday's game would not be played as defensively as the first leg.

To keep Liverpool's forward line of Mo Salah, Roberto Firmino and Sadio Mane under control, Kovac has to find his perfect defensive line. While David Alaba returns at left-back, Rafinha looks likely to replace Kimmich. Regarding his central defenders, Kovac has to choose two from Jerome Boateng, Mats Hummels, and Niklas Sule.

Javi Martinez and Thiago Alcantara are expected to complete Bayern's midfield.

As Bayern are the far more experienced team when it comes to European knockout games, Kovac stressed to count on "our mental strength." The former Croatian national coach said his side is entirely focused "on winning the game. That's how we approach the game."

"We have developed a lot of determination and passion over the last games and we scored many goals." Bayern scored 11 goals in the last two games in the German Bundesliga.

Bayern's sporting director Hasan Salihamidzic called the Liverpool game "the most important one of the season as it will highly affect the rest of the season."

If Bayern can beat Liverpool, dreams of repeating the treble of 2013 will continue. According to Salihamidzic, Bayern's squad has gained an enormous amount of confidence since the side has recaptured the lead in the Bundesliga.