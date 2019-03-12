Share:

ISLAMABAD- National Library of Pakistan plans to establish separate children corner for promoting book reading culture among the children through providing them modern reading facilities.

Director NLP Syed Ghayour Hussain said on Tuesday that after receiving overwhelming response from the visitors regarding different literary corners and reading platforms within the library, the NLP has now envisioned setting up an independent corner for children.

The Children Corner will be established this year and will be equipped with the latest facilities including computers, tablets, games and reading material for children to inculcate reading habit among them, he said. Ghayour Hussain said that around 500 to 600 readers visited the library on daily basis and utilised the reading facilities, which are being upgraded from time to time, he said.

Listing some other initiatives, Director NLP said that the library had a state-of-the-art Braille Book Corner which is providing quality reading facilities to the visually impaired persons as well as persons with other disabilities.

The corner has a number of computers with the latest software for blind persons, a variety of Braille books and other reading materials for the visually impaired persons, he said.

The NLP, working under National History and Literary Heritage Division, is also working on a proposal to depute visually-impaired staff to assist readers in online searching material, using Braille printers and other such activities, he said.

The NLP director said that access to knowledge was right of every human being and the NLP was making efforts to ensure provision of this right to all people, especially persons with disabilities to protect them from any sense of deprivation.

He said that Information Minister of Belarus would visit NLP on March 19 as a part of 25th anniversary of Pak-Belarus relations. The visit is aimed at enhancing reading facilities at Belarus Corner of the NLP.

About the Women Resource Centre of NLP, Syed Ghayour Hussain said that computer facility as well as reading material had been provided at the corner to facilitate the women.