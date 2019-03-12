Share:

LAHORE-Milk sellers have alleged the Punjab Food Authority (PFA) is discarding huge quantities of milk on the pretext of adulteration without any substantial proof.

The first round of negotiations between the Milk Sellers and Suppliers Association and the PFA was postponed on Tuesday. Negotiations between the two sides will now be held on Wednesday (today).

Association representative Naseer Ahmed told The Nation, “This is inefficiency of the authority that even after a lapse of two days it has not come up with a substantial argument to defend its system meant for checking quality of the milk. We protested on Monday and it is due to our protest that now the PFA has agreed to hold negotiations with us.”

Dozens of milk sellers staged a demonstration outside the PFA offices the other day and chanted slogans against the authority. The protest later became a sit-in and PFA authorities asked the protesters to submit their demands in writing.

The protesters said that a made-in-Italy system meant for performing quality controls on milk and dairy products should be used to check the quality of milk. The machine is used to check chemicals in milk on the spot.

Naseer said hundreds of families depend on the milk supply business. He says it has become a routine that the PFA discards milk to show performance. He warned of more protests if the demands are not met. “We will come with our buffalos and other animals to stage a demonstration in front of the PFA offices. The authority is clearly biased against sale of fresh milk and supports multinational packaged milk companies,” says Naseer.

Elected representative of the association Mian Imran Mehmood said that milk supply vehicles should be cleared and a report on the presence of chemicals in containers should be verified.

The milk analyser machine was bought during Noorul Amin Mengal’s tenure as director general of the PFA to get results of milk quality quickly. Machines worth Rs60 million were placed in mobile laboratories of central, north and south offices of the PFA.

Last week, dairy safety teams of the Punjab Food Authority caught six adulterated milk-laden vehicles on the outskirts of Lahore during a crackdown and discarded 18,000 litres of chemicals tainted milk. The vehicles were stopped when they were carrying milk from Okara to Lahore.

The PFA claimed that its teams did tests of 105,000 litres of milk on the spot using the milk analyzer machines. PFA DG Muhammad Usman said the authority seized six tankers containing milk tainted with chemicals, powder, urea fertiliser and banaspati ghee.