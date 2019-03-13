Share:

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan will send a delegation to India tomorrow to negotiate and finalize the Kartarpur Corridor agreement, officials said on Tuesday.

One official at the foreign ministry told The Nation: “The Pakistani delegation will visit India on March 14 and then we will have a visit by the Indian team. We are trying to complete the Kartarpur project in time (by November).” He added: “Despite all the tension, we are doing whatever we can for peace in the region.”

Earlier, Islamabad’s envoy Sohail Mehmood returned to New Delhi as the two nuclear armed countries tried to defuse tension. Last month, Pakistan had called back its High Commissioner in India for consultations as the tensions with India intensified. Earlier, New Delhi also called backed its High Commissioner to Islamabad Ajay Basaria. Both the envoys are now back at their duties.

The latest tension started when at least 44 Indian paramilitary soldiers were killed in held Kashmir in one the deadliest attacks on February 14.

Pakistan has already shared the draft Agreement between Pakistan and the India to facilitate Indian Sikh Yatrees (pilgrims) to visit the Gurudwara, Darbar Sahib Kartarpur, Narowal, Pakistan. This was in line with Prime Minister Imran Khan’s commitment to open Kartarpur Corridor on the occasion of the 550th birth anniversary of Baba Guru Nanak in November this year.

Pakistan has appointed Director General South Asia Dr Mohammed Faisal as the focal person and requested India to designate a focal person at its end. Pakistan has also invited India to urgently send a delegation to Islamabad to negotiate and finalize the agreement.

Prime Minister Khan had inaugurated the ground breaking ceremony of the Kartarpur corridor on November 28 last year. Pakistan took this step to accommodate the longstanding request of the Sikh community, especially from India particularly in view of 550th Birth Anniversary of Baba Guru Nanak.

Meanwhile yesterday, Foreign Secretary Tehmina Janjua appreciated the role of the world community in de-escalating tension between the two neighboring countries.

Addressing an international conference on ‘Shanghai Cooperation Organization: Future Prospects and Regional Connectivity’ organized by Center for Global and Strategic Studies here, she said Pakistan responded to India with determination, patience and responsibility.

The foreign secretary stressed that resolution of Kashmir dispute was indispensable for peace in the region.

She said Pakistan desires resolution of the lingering dispute through dialogue and in accordance with the UN Security Council resolutions.

On the situation in Afghanistan, Tehmina Janjua said durable peace in the country was only impossible through intra-Afghan dialogue.

She said the Afghan people themselves have to decide their future and Pakistan was always ready to facilitate the Afghan peace and reconciliation process.