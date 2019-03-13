Share:

The Foreign Office on Wednesday regretted not issuing visas to Pakistani journalists by India who wished to cover the meeting on Kartarpur Corridor on March 14 at Attari, India.

“Regrettable that India has not given visas to Pakistani journalists for the Kartarpur meeting tomorrow,” Spokesman Mohammad Faisal wrote in a tweet.

The spokesman recalled that Pakistan last year had issued visas to 30 Indian journalists for the coverage of ground-breaking ceremony of Kartarpur Corridor.

He mentioned that the Indian journalists during their stay in Pakistan also met Prime Minister Imran Khan and were hosted dinner by Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi.

The spokesman expressed hope that the meeting between Pakistan and India being held tomorrow (Thursday) would bring a change for the betterment of the people of two countries.