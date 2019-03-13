Share:

Pakistan’s Ambassador to the United States, Dr Asad M. Khan, conveyed Islamabad’s perspective on the situation in the South Asian region during conversations on various subjects with three US Congressional leaders he met on Capitol Hill in Washington on Tuesday.

The ambassador separately met Republican Senator James Inhofe, the Chairman of the Senate Armed Services Committee and Republican Senator Todd Young, who serves on the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, said a news release issued by the Pakistani embassy.

Meanwhile, on the House of Representatives side, he had a meeting with Congressman Ted Yoho, who is the top Republican (ranking member) on the House Foreign Affairs Subcommittee on Asia.

In these meetings, according to the press release, the Pakistani envoy briefed the U.S. lawmakers on the latest developments in bilateral relations, reiterating the importance of sustained and broad-based engagement between Pakistan and the United States.

On the regional situation, the ambassador noted that restraint and resolve Pakistan had demonstrated in the face of India’s saber-rattling during the recent tensions between the two countries.

He also highlighted Pakistan’s efforts for supporting a political settlement in Afghanistan while stressing that peace in Afghanistan was ultimately the shared responsibility of all relevant stakeholders.

The ambassador also drew his interlocutors’ attention to the marked improvement in Pakistan’s security and investment environment to highlight the potential for

business-to-business cooperation between the two countries.

The members of Congress agreed with the Ambassador on the need for continued cooperation between the two countries for achieving their common objectives in the region, the press release added.