MIRPURKHAS - Strike of paramedical staff of Mirpurkhas Civil Hospital continued on second consecutive day here on Tuesday to protest against their transfers, misbehaviour of civil surgeon Dr Akram Sultan and his colleagues.

The protest camp was setup on premises of the civil hospital in which dozens of paramedics, male and female nurses etc participated under the banner of Joint Action Committee of Pakistan, Paramedical Staff Association and Young Nursing Association.

They boycotted their duties; as a result in wards as well as in emergency ward health process delivery system was disturbed while the doctors were present at their duties and they also performed work of paramedical staff.

Emergency operations in Gyne and other wards were suspended due to agitation of the Para medical staff.

Leaders of Para Medical staff Ahmed Ali Rahimoon and Mukhtiar Khaskheli alleged that behave of civil surgeon Dr Akram Sultan was questionable towards paramedical staff while doctors were harassing them as well as blackmail. They further alleged that civil surgeon had setup a controversial and so-called advisory committee to blackmail them and insulting them while their change of duty schedule has been severely disturbed them. They said that civil surgeon was not accepting their genuine demands after which they adopted the way of agitation and till acceptance of their demands their protest campaign would remain continue.

Assistant commissioner Mirpurkhas Ghulam Hussain Kanio along with DSP Mirpurkhas had visited the civil hospital premises and examined the ongoing agitation.

On the other hand when contacted civil surgeon Dr Akram Sultan said that he would not accept their illegal demands while they started their baseless agitation when he checked their duties day night and took strict action against those Para medical staff found missing from their duties.

He said that they wanted to do work with their willing while they were not agree to pay their duties owing to his giving duty schedule on merit.

He said that there was no any cause with them for agitation and strike against him and his colleagues.

He repeated that he would not be blackmailed by them while blamed that they were instigating those Para medical staff wanted to join their duties. He expressed that he wanted to improve the civil hospital system on merit while no special grant was given to civil hospital by

Sindh government and its administration in short resources running smoothly and successfully but some persons wanted to create law and order here but their conspiracies would be unsuccessful.

