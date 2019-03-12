Share:

“I have looked further into space than ever human being did before me. I have observed stars of which the light, it can be proved, must take two million years to reach the earth.”

–William Herschel

On 13th March 1781, the planet Uranus was first discovered by Sir Frederick William Herschel. A German-born British astronomer and composer, Herschel spent many years carrying out sky surveys through the telescope of his own invention, and was in a similar process when he discovered a new object in the constellation of Gemini. After several weeks of observation, the object was confirmed a planet and formally given the name Uranus. Being the first planet to be discovered since antiquity, Uranus granted Herschel notable fame and recognition.

Uranus is the seventh planet from the Sun, and is similar in composition to Neptune. It has the third-largest planetary radius and the fourth-largest mass amongst all planets within the Solar System, and has the coldest planetary atmosphere. The planet’s name is derived from the Greek God Uranus, and is thus distinct from all other planetary names that have roots in not Greek, but Roman mythology.