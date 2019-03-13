Share:

Pakistan Maritime Security Agency (PMSA) in a major operation at Makran Coast in Balochistan seized the largest haul of liquor, officials said.

The PMSA personnel conducted a raid near Makran Coast at a boat seizing more than 65,000 liquor bottles of over Rs. 400 million worth, which were being smuggled to Pakistan by sea, an official said.

Director General Maritime Security Rear Admiral Muhammad Zaka-ur-Rehman has said that the PMSA staff, on secret information, conducted raid at a boat in the night between March 11 and 12. The boat was arrived from a Gulf port to Makran Coast.

The PMSA officials found over 65,000 liquor bottles and cans of bear in the launch.

Seven accused were also arrested during the raid. The arrested men are Pakistani national, according to the D.G. Maritime Security.

Rear Admiral Muhammad Zaka-ur-Rehman has said that the seized liquor consignment has been handed over to the Customs to initiate legal proceedings against the accused.

PMSA officials have said that the maritime agency was determined to curb smuggling of drugs and all illegal activities in the sea.

Collector Customs (Preventive) Dr Fareed has said that an investigation will be launched against the elements involved in smuggling of liquor.

A consignment of smuggled liquor was also seized by Pakistan Navy in February with a worth of around Rs 20 million.