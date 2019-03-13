Pakistan Maritime Security Agency (PMSA) in a major operation at Makran Coast in Balochistan seized the largest haul of liquor, officials said.
The PMSA personnel conducted a raid near Makran Coast at a boat seizing more than 65,000 liquor bottles of over Rs. 400 million worth, which
Director General Maritime Security Rear Admiral Muhammad Zaka-ur-Rehman has said that the PMSA staff, on secret information, conducted
The PMSA officials found over 65,000 liquor bottles and cans of
Seven accused were also arrested during the raid. The arrested men are Pakistani national, according to the D.G. Maritime Security.
Rear Admiral Muhammad Zaka-ur-Rehman has said that the seized liquor consignment has been handed over to the Customs to initiate legal proceedings against the accused.
PMSA officials have said that the maritime agency was determined to curb smuggling of drugs and all illegal activities in the sea.
A consignment of smuggled liquor was also seized by Pakistan Navy in February with a worth of around Rs 20 million.