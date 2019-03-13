Share:

Runaway leaders Paris Saint-Germain recovered somewhat from their agonizing Champions League exit by winning 4-0 away over relegation-threatened Dijon in a rearranged Ligue 1 match on Tuesday.

In their first match after crashing out from Champions League round of 16 at the hand of Manchester United, PSG built a two-goal first half lead through Marquinhos and Kylian Mbappe. Additional goals from Angel Di Maria and Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting after the restart earned the visitors a commanding triumph.

PSG opened their scoring seven minutes after the kick-off, when Marquinhos left his defensive marker behind to head home on Di Maria's corner.

After rounding off defenders consecutively, Di Maria released Layvin Kurzawa on the left, and the latter teed up Mbappe to poke home for his 25th league goal of the campaign in the 40th minute.

Then Di Maria decided to become the finisher himself. Five minutes after the interval, the Argentine winger swung a spectacular free-kick past defensive wall and off the post at target , leaving goalkeeper Runar Alex Runarsson stranded.

After Mbappe hit the post, substitute Choupo-Moting side-footed Thomas Meunier's right-flank cross to cap the scoring show.

PSG have extended their advantage over second-placed Lille to 17 points with a fewer game played, while Dijon remain third from bottom, a playoff spot for staying in top flight after the campaign.