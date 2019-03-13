Share:

KARACHI (PR): Pakistan State Oil (PSO), the country’s leading oil marketing company, celebrated International Women’s Day that honors social, economic, cultural and political achievements of women. A program was arranged to mark the occasion at the PSO House for staff of the company. Ms Tara Uzra Dawood, Member PSO Board of Management, was the guest of honor at the ceremony. Ms Shamail Shah, General Manager, PSO, welcomed the guest speakers including Ms. Anita Florijn, the co-founder of Family Education Services Foundation (FESF), Ms. YasmeenTaha, a seasoned journalist, Ms Aamra Tariq, a prominent lawyer and assistant professor at the Hamdard School, Ms Sahar Ahmad, a grooming expert.

On this occasion, Ms Tara Uzra Dawood, a member of PSO’s Board of Management, expressed her pleasure at seeing a large number of female employees who are part of PSO’s workforce. She said that as a civilized nation we must acknowledge and celebrate women’s contribution to society, business, culture and politics. In today’s modern world, technology and social media is proving to be a major catalyst for change and we should recognize our potential and utilize it for the betterment of society, she further added. She encouraged women in the organization to come forward and rise within an organization like PSO.

Earlier, Ms Shamail Shah, General Manager, PSO, shared her views about the occasion. She said that as an equal opportunity employer, PSO empowers its workforce, especially female employees who are serving the company almost at all levels of the hierarchy including some key positions in the company.

Guest speakers also spoke about various aspects of women empowerment and their contribution in business, economy, society and culture at large. Topics such as psychotherapy counseling for women at the workplace, women’s rights at workplace, opportunities for women in the business world and self-grooming were also discussed.