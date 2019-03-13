Share:

ISLAMABAD - The KSE 100-index of Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) on Tuesday continued to witness bearish trend and fell by 27.62 points (0.07 percent) to close at 38,896.49 points.

On Tuesday, the market opened with 38,924 points, bounced by 100 points during the first hour of the business, taking the total index to 39,024 points. During some day hours, the market moved down and index decreased 110 points and later by 270 points taking the total index to 38,653 points. The second session witnessed positive trend in business, but index remained negative till the end of the business and 100 index closed with negative 27 points.

In overall 40,940 trades, a total of 89,732,070, shares were traded, whereas the value of shares traded during the day stood at Rs 3.932 billion.

Out of 332 companies, share prices of 159 companies recorded increase while 153 companies registered decrease whereas 20 companies remained stable.

The three top traded companies were Bank of Punjab with a volume of 11,615,500 and price per share of 14.15, K. World call Telecom with a volume of 8,815,500 and price per share of 1.30 and Dewan Cement with a volume of 7,929,000 and price per share of 13.01.