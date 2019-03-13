Share:

Punjab Assembly unanimously approved a private bill seeking raise in salaries of MAPs on Wednesday.

The bill was approved by the legislators few hours after its landing in the house. It was brought for approval after receiving consent from the standing committee.

According to the bill, MPA’s per month salary and incentives were raised from Rs83000 to Rs0.21 million.

The basic salary, according to the details, was raised fromRs18,000 to Rs80,000/month, daily allowance from Rs1000 to Rs4000/month and house rent fromRs29,000 to Rs50,000/month.

The bill has fixed utility allowance from Rs6000 to Rs20, 000/month and hospitality allowance fromRs10, 000 to Rs20, 000/month. The Punjab CM will now be able to receive per month package of over Rs0.35 million.