LAHORE-Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar Tuesday presided over an important meeting at his office in which launch of the e-tendering system was decided to ensure transparency in Punjab government contracts.

The chief minister said that this system would be soon introduced in government departments which will be implemented in phases. The e-tendering system will ensure transparency, eliminate corruption and the national resources will be spent on public welfare, he added.

Usman Buzdar said that the PTI government is ensuring transparency and the embezzlement of national resources will be eliminated as all the departments will be bound to award contracts through the e-tendering system from the next financial year.

The meeting decided that rural roads will be constructed and repaired under ‘Naya Pakistan, Manzalain Asaan’ programme to benefit the people living there. Unlike the past, three times more development funds are being allocated for the construction of roads in backward districts.

He said the development funds will be provided to villages in every district in proportionate to the rural population. He said that roads will be constructed and widened for the promotion of agriculture, energy, tourism and other sectors and dual carriageways and link roads will be constructed to connect cities with the CPEC.

The chief minister directed the C&W to formulate policy reforms and standards for roads. The meeting was told that repair and construction of roads will be conducted through public-private partnership and initially, 11 such projects have been identified including Mianwali-Chakwal dual carriageway and other roads to be constructed for connecting Jhang-Kabirwala, Khanewal and Okara with M4 under this mode. Secretary C&W gave a briefing about the departmental performance and projects.

Provincial ministers Hashim Jawan Bakht, Sardar Asif Nakai, chief secretary, chairman P&D, provincial secretaries and others attended the meeting.

CM CHAIRS MEETING ON

PUBLIC-PRIVATE AUTHORITY

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar presided over a high-level meeting at his office here on Tuesday in which recommendations for the establishment of public-private partnership authority were discussed in detail.

The chief minister directed to constitute a high-level committee for the formulation of comprehensive recommendations with regard to the constitution of this authority. This committee would present its recommendations after a detailed analysis.

Usman Buzdar directed to complete the consultation process along with necessary matters to be fixed at the earliest. We want to promote the public-private partnership culture in the province, he added.

P&D Chairman gave a briefing about the features and scope of the proposed authority. Provincial Minister Hashim Jawan Bakhat, Chief Secretary, AG Punjab, SMBR, Chairman P&D, provincial secretaries and others attended the meeting.

AIR VICE MARSHAL IRFAN AHMAD

CALLS ON CM

Air Officer Commanding, Central Air Command, Pakistan Air Force, Air Vice Marshal Irfan Ahmad called on Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar at his office here on Tuesday.

The chief minister paid rich tributes to the PAF for failing the nefarious designs of the enemy and ensuring the protection of air frontiers of the country. He also appreciated the gallantry and professional competence of the PAF falcons.

The chief minister extolled the successful PAF response and downing of IAF planes for violating the line of control. The PAF falcons have given a befitting reply to the Modi government by downing the two Indian planes. We pay tributes to the PAF which is responsible for defending the aerial boundaries of the country, he said.

He said that Squadron Leader Hassan Siddiqui and Wing Commander Nauman Khan are the pride of the nation. Quite contrary to Indian intrusion made in the darkness of night, the PAF frustrated the enemy in the light of the day and realized India that armed forces of Pakistan are ever-ready to defend the beloved motherland, he said. There is no doubt that PAF is one of the best air forces in the world. It has written a history of bravery while defending the country and nation is proud of its bravery, he said. The chief minister appreciated that the PAF has also worked for the betterment of the society and contributed to disaster management by conducting rescue operations during natural calamities. Armed forces of Pakistan have the fullest capability to defend every part of the country and nation is standing side-by-side with its armed forces for the defense of the country. We will not let the sovereignty, security and defense of the country be compromised at any cost, the chief minister concluded.