Share:

RAWALPINDI -The Rawalpindi Arts Council kicked off tree plantation campaign on Tuesday, a spokesman said.

More than 500 saplings have been planted in the lawns of the RAC under the ‘Clean and Green Pakistan’ campaign launched by the Arts Council in collaboration with the Punjab Group of Colleges, he said.

He added that RAC Director Waqar Ahmed, Director Punjab Group of Colleges Chaudhry Akram, former RAC Resident Director Naheed Manzoor and a large number of students took part in the tree plantation campaign.

Naheed Manzoor on the occasion said that it was social responsibility of every citizen to take part in the tree plantation drive. Chaudhry Akram said that extensive tree plantation was drastically needed to combat pollution. The RAC Resident Director Waqar Ahmed said that tree plantation was the way to face challenges of environment change.

He said that the tree plantation campaign will continue for the whole month.