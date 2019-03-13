Share:

The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) Inspector General of Police (IGP) Dr Muhammad Naeem Khan has said that the reward and punishment will go together in the police force and those exhibiting excellent performance in line of duty would be generously awarded.

This, he said, while addressing a prize and certificate distribution ceremony held at CPO Peshawar today.

The ceremony had been arranged in recognition of meritorious services of Peshawar, Kohistan, DIKhan, Bannu, Nowshera and Charsadda police jawan who recently achieved great success against terrorists and other hard core criminals in different police action in their respective districts, CPO based high ranking police officers largely attended the simple but an impressive ceremony.

The police chief pointed out that police duty was full of challenges and crises, however added that it was a matter of great pride and satisfaction that Khyber Pakhtunkhwa police had always showed gallantry, valour and courage in line of duty.

The IGP informed that public support was like a life blood for the force and directed the awardees to keep close liaison with them and win their hearts and minds with good dealing and decent behavior and make best use of their support thus achieved against the anti-social elements.

The IGP further informed that lower rank police were the real power and strength of the force and directed the high hierarchy of the force and all heads of the different units to take specials care of the welfare of the force jawans and solve their confronting problems and grievances on priority basis.

The IGP informed that all police officers and jawans are integral part of his team and those demonstrating excellent performance in the field would be rewarded and assured that no one would be deprived of their due rights in his command.