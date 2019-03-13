Share:

KARACHI - The Sindh Assembly on Tuesday passed a resolution for implementation of Form-B of the Sindh Educational Institutions (Regulations & Control) Rules, 2005 and making it mandatory for all private schools to include ‘Sindhi’ as subject in their curriculum.

The private resolution was tabled by Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) lawmaker Syeda Marvi Faseeh who demanded that that all schools should be bound to teach Sindhi language to students. “It’s very important to “strengthen and transfer our tradition to new generation,” she emphasized.

Supporting the resolution, the provincial health minister was of the view that as per scientific research, the children understand more efficiently if the medium of instruction is in their mother tongue. “It is essential to teach Sindhi to even our Urdu-speaking children as they would be familiar with our vast tradition,” asserted Pechuhu.

Minister warns registration of those schools which don’t teach Sindhi would be revoked

Minister for Education and Literacy Syed Sardar Shah said that the rules are there but the real issue is implementation. He said that the private schools cite the reason of their affiliation when they are asked to implement the rules, warning that the registration of those schools which don’t bother to teach Sindhi would be revoked. “A small child has an ability to learn more than two languages at a time,” the minister pointed out.

‘Controversial Event’

Earlier, speaking on a point of order, the Muttahida Majlis-e-Amal lawmaker Syed Abdul Rasheed said that a ‘controversial’ event was arranged at the Frere Hall on the World’s Women’s Day where the participants were carrying placards inscribed with ‘vulgar’ slogans. Rasheed said his party strongly believed in equal participation of women in all fields and their rights but that event breached the sanctity of entire women and Islam. Responding to the matter, the Minister for Energy Imtiaz Ahmed Shaikh said the provincial government had nothing to do with that program nor it gave permission for it.

Later, the house was adjourned to meet again on Wednesday at 1pm.