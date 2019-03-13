Share:

KARACHI - Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan former convener Dr Farooq Sattar on Tuesday said that the gap between rural and urban areas of Sindh has been on the rise owing to “discrimination” of the Pakistan People’s Party-led provincial government.

Addressing a press conference here at the Karachi Press Club, Sattar said that deputy commissioners of 33 districts were appointed by neglecting the eligibility criteria, adding that not a single deputy commissioner is Urdu-speaking or holds domicile of urban areas. “Biasness clearly reflects from the appointments of officials in the province,” he regretted while asking the Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah to take notice of the serious issue.

Sattar, who had formed Organization Restoration Committee for ‘restoring’ the MQM of 1986, feared that the peace of Karachi could deteriorate once again, if the provincial government continues to treat the city like ‘stepmother’. The issues of the mega city are not being resolved and injustice being done with the people, adding that if the same situation persists for more, it would create severe law and order issues.

He questioned that how could the provincial government initiate new water supply schemes, as it failed to complete previous schemes even after passage of several years. . “The PPP has been ruling the province since 2008 but it did not give Karachi its due share which clearly reflects its biasness,” he said and clarified that their struggle is not against Sindhi people rather the “biased government.”

He said he would take to street very soon on the public issues, asking the people belonged to all communities to support him in this regard. Terming the results of census as inaccurate, he demanded new census should be conducted. Speaking about unemployment, Sattar hinted at holding a sit-in along with jobless people at Shara-e-Faisal.