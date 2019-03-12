Share:

LAHORE -The Supreme Court of Pakistan on Tuesday acquitted an accused in a murder case on the basis of lack of evidence. Ehsanullah was accused of killing four persons. The Lahore High Court had upheld the death sentence awarded to him by the lower court. However, the Supreme Court acquitted him of the charge. He was represented by Zakaur Rehman Advocate who argued that he killed four persons under grave and sudden provocation when he saw his wife in a compromising position with another person.

The accused had admitted that he had killed the four persons in sudden provocation. The court held that the prosecution had failed to prove the case even though the accused confessed to killing the four persons in provocation. The apex court set aside the conviction and acquitted the accused of the case.