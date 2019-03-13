Share:

KARACHI - Sindh High Court (SHC) on Tuesday rejected the bail plea of Karachi Development (KDA) Secretary Aftab Memon and 11 others for not appearing in court on Tuesday.

A SHC bench headed by Chief Justice Ahmed Ali Shaikh heard the bail pleas of KDA secretary Aftab Memon and 11 others.

Counsel for Memon said that his client was arrested by National Accountability Bureau (NAB) on March 8 in a fake account case.

He said that the court should issue his production order to ensure his appearance.

Chief Justice Ahmed Ali M Shiekh remarked: ‘Why we should issue the production orders. NAB and Memon need to figure out their own issues on their own if accused has attempted any crime.”

The court has rejected the plea, and remanded KDA secretary into NAB custody for 13 days

According to NAB prosecutor, a reference against Memon is in its final stages.

On March 8, NAB arrested KDA Secretary Aftab Memon in a fake accounts case. He was arrested in Islamabad. The court has remanded him into NAB custody for 13 days.

The Bureau has also accused him of illegally allotting land and misusing his powers. According to NAB, he caused a loss of Rs800 million to the national treasury. He illegally allotted 17 acres land in KDA Scheme 33, said the NAB spokesperson.

The accountability bureau said that it has been investigating Memon since 2016.