LAHORE-Lahore DIG (Operations) Muhammad Waqas Nazir on Tuesday came down hard on the station house officers over poor working and rising crime rate.

The DIG suspended the services of SHO Hydyara police station and also issued show-cause notices to the SHOs of Defense-A, South Cantonment, North Cantonment, Barki, Baghbanpura, and Manawan police stations.

DIG Muhammad Waqas Nazir issued these orders while addressing the anti-crime meeting of the Cantonment police division. SSP Mustansir Feroz, SP Shahbaz Elahi, and all DSPs, and SHOs were also present on this occasion.

According to a police spokesman, DIG Waqas Nazir reviewed all the reported crimes and ordered the field police officers to intensify the crackdown on drug pushers and criminals involved in street crimes.

On this occasion, the DIG suspended the services of Hydyara SHO, Ghulam Asghar Tahir, over poor performance. The DIG also expressed his displeasure over the performance of several other SHOs and warned that those failed to improve their working would be replaced from field duties.