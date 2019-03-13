Share:

Sindh Chief Secretary Mumtaz Ali Shah on Wednesday said that the tax collection system will be shifted from manual procedures to a computerised version by the provincial government.

Mumtaz Ali Shah made the announcement while chairing a meeting to discuss strategies for betterment in tax collection in the province.

Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) Chairman, Secretary Excise & Taxation Department and member of Sindh Revenue Board briefed the chief secretary regarding the progress of improvements brought in the financial system to increase provincial tax net.

The meeting decided to organise a survey in all major cities in Sindh. While addressing the meeting, the chief secretary said that the Sindh government will introduce reforms in professional, agricultural tax and stamp duty.

Shah added that the tax collection system will be shifted to a computerised version which would help accurate compilation of taxpayers’ data but also facilitate nationals to complete their taxation process easily and steadily.

He said that the computerised database would also be centralised after connecting all concerned departments. A committee has been formed under Secretary Information Technology to initiate work for computerisation of taxpayers’ data which will submit its report consisting database and satellite images in 15 days, Shah said.