Share:

Islamabad - Pakistan Air Force (PAF) on Tuesday successfully test-fired indigenously developed extended range smart weapon from JF-17 multi-role fighter aircraft.

“The successful trial has provided JF-17 Thunder a very potent and assured day and night capability to engage variety of targets with pinpoint accuracy,” said a statement issued by the PAF.

It further said that Pakistani scientists and engineers have developed the weapon through indigenous means.

Lauding the efforts of Pakistani scientists and engineers, Air Chief Marshal Mujahid Anwar Khan congratulated the personnel on the achievement of this monumental indigenous capability.

He said Pakistan is a peace-loving nation but if subjected to aggression by adversary, we would respond with full force.

The development marks a great milestone for the country because of the capability PAF has gained for the defence of the motherland but it gives great edge to Pakistan over the adversary especially in the given India-Pakistan standoff.

Military standoff between Pakistan and India sparked last month following Pulwama attack and New Delhi instantly blamed Pakistan instead of probing it and on February 26 Indian war planes violated Pakistan air space with India claiming to have hit out an alleged terrorist camp 30 miles inside Pakistan killing 300.

However, it emerged later from the scene that Indian war planes offloaded their payload on their way back when the PAF jet intercepted them and forced them to immediately leave Pakistani air space.

Very next PAF intercepted and shot down two Indian jet fighters one of which MIG 21 fell inside Pakistan and its pilot was captured but Prime Minister Imran Khan ordered his release as a peace gesture and he was handed over to the Indian authorities within 72 hours.

Last year, a landmark occasion for Pakistan Air Force (PAF) as well as the whole nation, when the indigenously produced JF-17 Thunder shot down a slow speed target with BVR (Beyond Visual Range) and IR (Infrared) missile with a pin-point accuracy.

The demonstration displayed by PAF’s capability to successfully locate and destroy high/ slow speed moving targets by employing high-tech inventory of aircraft and missiles at Sonmiani firing range was witnessed by the then Chief of the Air Staff, Air Chief Marshal Sohail Aman.

Addressing the ceremony, Air Chief Marshal Sohail Aman had said, “We are thankful to Allah Almighty who has given us the strength to achieve this extraordinary milestone. The successful testing of these sophisticated weapons is a testimony of JF-17 Thunder’s multirole capabilities.”

According to him it was a matter of immense pride that six PAF fighter squadrons had already been equipped with the pride of the nation JF-17 Thunder aircraft, making it the backbone of our aerial defence.

The air chief also lauded the hard work put in by PAF and Chinese personnel in making the event a success.

“The day marked a monumental

episode in the glorious history of PAF as a state-of-the-art Weapon Test Range has been made operational to track the complete trajectory of the aircraft and launched missiles,” a PAF press release had said.

It further said that the facility, developed in collaboration with Chinese authorities, is equipped with real time tracking and measuring equipment to qualify the indigenously developed and procured weapon systems.

JF-17 Block 3 jet to be fitted modern radar

APP adds: The development and production of JF-17 Block 3 are underway aimed at enhancing its informatized warfare capability and weapons, Chief Designer of the China-Pakistan co-developed fighter jet, Yang Wei said.

All related work is being carried out to upgrade the JF-17 Block’s informatized warfare and weapons, according to a report of China Aviation News.

Wei Dongxu, a Beijing based military analyst told Global Times that the JF-17 Block 3 is likely to be fitted with an active electronically scanned array radar, which can gather more information in combat, enabling the fighter jet to engage from a farther range and attack multiple targets at the same time.

A helmet-mounted display and sight system could also allow pilots to aim whatever he sees.

Pakistan, the main user of the JF-17 could further share information between the fighter and other platforms taking advantage of the whole combat system to effectively defend against strong opponents, Wei said. With the new upgrade, the JF-17 Block 3 is to match an improved version of the F-16 fighter jet, he added.

JF-17, or the FC-1, is a single-engine multi-role light fighter jet jointly developed by China and Pakistan for export.